Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
9 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 9 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:15
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
14:40
from 2400 ₸
18:40
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
13:40
from 2400 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:40
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2400 ₸
14:40
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
14:50
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:30
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree