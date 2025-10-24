Menu
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
18:05
from 3500 ₸
20:05
from 3500 ₸
22:10
from 3500 ₸
00:15
from 3500 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:25
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 2800 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 2800 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3700 ₸
20:30
from 4200 ₸
22:30
from 4200 ₸
00:30
from 3700 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
11:00
from 2400 ₸
13:00
from 2400 ₸
15:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 3700 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
19:30
from 4200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 4200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
23:30
from 3700 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
