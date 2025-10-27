Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
27 October 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 27 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Thu
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
12:10
from 2100 ₸
14:05
from 2300 ₸
16:00
from 2300 ₸
17:55
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2500 ₸
21:45
from 2500 ₸
23:40
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree