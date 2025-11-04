Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kapitan Baytasov Kapitan Baytasov, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 4 November 2025

Kapitan Baytasov Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kapitan Baytasov? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:50 from 1700 ₸ 22:30 from 1700 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 1700 ₸ 21:30 from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:50 from 1700 ₸ 00:40 from 1700 ₸
2D, KZ
14:50 from 1700 ₸ 23:40 from 1700 ₸
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more