Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
16 October 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
12:20
from 1900 ₸
18:05
from 2300 ₸
19:45
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:00
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 2800 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2400 ₸
12:10
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:40
from 2400 ₸
14:40
from 2800 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree