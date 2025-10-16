Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 16 October 2025

Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
12:20 from 1900 ₸ 18:05 from 2300 ₸ 19:45 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 12:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸ 00:50 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20 from 2400 ₸ 12:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more