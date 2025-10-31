Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
31 October 2025
Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 31 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
16:25
from 1900 ₸
20:40
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
16:50
from 2800 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
15:50
from 2800 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree