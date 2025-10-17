Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 17 October 2025

Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 17 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
12:05 from 3000 ₸ 14:10 from 3200 ₸ 18:15 from 3500 ₸ 22:20 from 3500 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
14:20 from 2100 ₸ 23:50 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:00 from 2100 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
14:40 from 2400 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more