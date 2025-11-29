Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Astronaut The Astronaut, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

The Astronaut, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 29 Sun 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Astronaut? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
16:45 from 2600 ₸ 20:35 from 7000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Trap House
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more