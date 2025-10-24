Menu
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 24 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 24 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

All about film
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
11:10 from 2400 ₸ 23:55 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
23:50 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:20 from 2800 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
16:20 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
14:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
