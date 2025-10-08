Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
8 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 8 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
10:40
from 900 ₸
14:15
from 900 ₸
17:50
from 900 ₸
19:40
from 900 ₸
21:30
from 900 ₸
23:20
from 900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree