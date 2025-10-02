Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
2 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 2 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
23:20
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
22:50
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
23:20
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
01:20
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
22:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
22:30
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 4000 ₸
00:30
from 2800 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
23:20
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree