Жұмбақ қыз, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1500 ₸ 16:15 from 1500 ₸ 20:00 from 1500 ₸ 22:05 from 1500 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
15:50 from 1900 ₸ 19:30 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:50 from 1500 ₸ 20:40 from 1500 ₸ 22:40 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
18:50 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ 01:00 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:00 from 1500 ₸ 23:10 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸
