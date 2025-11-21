Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Incredible Shrinking Man
The Incredible Shrinking Man, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
The Incredible Shrinking Man, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Incredible Shrinking Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
18:20
from 3000 ₸
23:35
from 7000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree