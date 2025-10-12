Menu
Kinoafisha Films Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 12 October 2025

Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
15:35 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:00 from 2800 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
17:00 from 2800 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:20 from 4000 ₸ 18:40 from 4000 ₸ 21:00 from 4500 ₸ 23:20 from 4500 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40 from 3500 ₸ 13:00 from 3500 ₸ 15:20 from 4000 ₸ 17:40 from 4000 ₸ 20:00 from 4500 ₸ 22:20 from 4500 ₸
