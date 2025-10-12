Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
12 October 2025
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
15:35
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:00
from 2800 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
17:00
from 2800 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:20
from 4000 ₸
18:40
from 4000 ₸
21:00
from 4500 ₸
23:20
from 4500 ₸
2D, KZ
10:40
from 3500 ₸
13:00
from 3500 ₸
15:20
from 4000 ₸
17:40
from 4000 ₸
20:00
from 4500 ₸
22:20
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree