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Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
15 May 2026
Over Your Dead Body Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Over Your Dead Body?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
10:05
from 5000 ₸
20:50
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
21:30
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
16:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:40
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
18:20
from 3200 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
21:40
from 4500 ₸
22:40
from 4500 ₸
23:50
from 4500 ₸
00:50
from 4500 ₸
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