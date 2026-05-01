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Kinoafisha Films Over Your Dead Body Over Your Dead Body, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 14 May 2026

Over Your Dead Body Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
16:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:40 from 3200 ₸
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