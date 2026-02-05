Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
10 February 2026
Fleak Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Fleak?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
12:15
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree