Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 17 January 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 17 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
18:50 from 2500 ₸ 23:00 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Sugar Mill
Sugar Mill
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more