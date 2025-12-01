Menu
Films
Stitch Head
Stitch Head, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
11 December 2025
Stitch Head Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
animated film
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:10
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:50
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
14:10
from 2800 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
