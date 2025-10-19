Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Керексин Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 19 October 2025

Керексин Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Керексин? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
10:25 from 3000 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more