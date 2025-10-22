Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ice Fall
Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
22 October 2025
Ice Fall Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
15:55
from 1500 ₸
20:15
from 1500 ₸
22:05
from 7000 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
14:30
from 2100 ₸
15:30
from 2100 ₸
00:10
from 2100 ₸
01:10
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree