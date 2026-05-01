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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:10 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
13:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2400 ₸
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