Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
12 February 2026
Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Charlie the Wonderdog?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
10:00
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree