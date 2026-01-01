Menu
Films
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
30 January 2026
Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
All about animated film
How do I book tickets for Charlie the Wonderdog?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
10:15
from 1700 ₸
12:10
from 1700 ₸
14:05
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:20
from 2400 ₸
12:10
from 2400 ₸
