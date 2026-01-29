Menu
Keeper, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Keeper, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

All about film
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
23:45 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
21:45 from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
00:10 from 2800 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
