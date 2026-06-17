Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Backrooms
The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
18 June 2026
The Backrooms Showtimes – 18 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Backrooms?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
15:40
from 2100 ₸
16:40
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:20
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree