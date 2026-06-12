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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 13 June 2026

The Backrooms Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
20:55 from 2300 ₸
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