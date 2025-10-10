Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Miss Moxy Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Miss Moxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
10:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:15 from 2600 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:25 from 1700 ₸ 14:05 from 1900 ₸ 17:45 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more