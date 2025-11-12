Menu
Films
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
12 November 2025
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
About
Showtimes
All about film
Wed
12
Sat
15
How do I book tickets for j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, EN
18:00
from 4500 ₸
