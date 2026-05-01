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Protector
Protector, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
3 May 2026
Protector Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Protector?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
00:15
from 7000 ₸
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