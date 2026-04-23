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Kinoafisha Films Protector Protector, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 28 April 2026

Protector Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
21:55 from 2100 ₸
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