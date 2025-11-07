Menu
Films
World-Breaker
World-Breaker, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
World-Breaker, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
How do I book tickets for World-Breaker?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
17:50
from 3000 ₸
