Films
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
22 October 2025
Popeye: The Slayer Man Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Popeye: The Slayer Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
17:55
from 900 ₸
23:25
from 900 ₸
