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The Secret Agent
The Secret Agent, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
29 March 2026
The Secret Agent Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
19:50
from 7000 ₸
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