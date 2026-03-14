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Kinoafisha Films Young Werther Young Werther, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent 15 March 2026

Young Werther Showtimes – 15 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
14:05 from 2600 ₸
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