Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Young Werther
Young Werther, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
9 March 2026
Young Werther Showtimes – 9 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Young Werther?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
14:35
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Hamnet
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree