Films
Shelby Oaks
Shelby Oaks, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
5 November 2025
Shelby Oaks Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Thu
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Shelby Oaks?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
00:20
from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
00:20
from 1500 ₸
13:55
from 1500 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
17:00
23:30
