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Kinoafisha Films Lake George Lake George, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent 28 June 2026

Lake George Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
16:45 from 2600 ₸
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