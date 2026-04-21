Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
24 April 2026
Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Thu
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Lee Cronin's The Mummy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
01:00
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree