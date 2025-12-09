Menu
Films
Regretting You
Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
10 December 2025
Regretting You Showtimes – 10 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
9
Tomorrow
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Regretting You?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
11:50
from 1500 ₸
18:05
from 7000 ₸
