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The Land of Sometimes
The Land of Sometimes, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
17 June 2026
The Land of Sometimes Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
11:50
from 1500 ₸
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