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Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sometimes The Land of Sometimes, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 6 May 2026

The Land of Sometimes Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 2 Tomorrow 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 13:15 from 1500 ₸
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