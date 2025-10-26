Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
26 October 2025
Lermontov. Doomsday Showtimes – 26 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
26
Mon
27
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Lermontov. Doomsday?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
15:40
from 6000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken
2025, Germany, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree