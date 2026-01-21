Menu
Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
22 January 2026
The Housemaid Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
19:40
from 2300 ₸
20:40
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
21:40
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
21:30
from 1700 ₸
22:30
from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
20:30
from 1700 ₸
22:50
from 1700 ₸
01:10
from 1700 ₸
