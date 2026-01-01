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Kinoafisha Films The Odyssey The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 23 July 2026

The Odyssey Showtimes – 23 July 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Odyssey? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸
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