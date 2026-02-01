Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Wuthering Heights Wuthering Heights, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 12 February 2026

Wuthering Heights Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Thu 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wuthering Heights? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:20 from 2400 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Surrender
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more