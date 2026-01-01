Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Anaconda
Anaconda, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
18 January 2026
Anaconda Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Anaconda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
11:00
from 5000 ₸
14:45
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Sugar Mill
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree