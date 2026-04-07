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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 8 April 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
12:25 from 1500 ₸ 14:25 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1900 ₸ 12:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:50 from 2100 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸
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