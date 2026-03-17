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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 19 March 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Thu 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hoppers? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
12:40 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:30 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
14:30 from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
12:30 from 1900 ₸ 16:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
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Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
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Abay bol
Abay bol
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Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
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Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
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Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
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The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
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