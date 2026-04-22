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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 23 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
13:45 from 2600 ₸ 18:45 from 3000 ₸ 23:35 from 7000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
21:20 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:30 from 2100 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 00:10 from 2100 ₸ 01:10 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
14:50 from 2100 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:00 from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:40 from 3200 ₸
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